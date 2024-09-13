Vorteilswelt
After a period of suffering

Mega goal ban! Sollbauer didn’t let anyone in at the hotel

13.09.2024 11:57

Sidelined at Rapid! With second division leaders Ried, Klagenfurt defender Michael Sollbauer is now looking towards the Bundesliga again. The 34-year-old talks about a premiere in his career, yoga, his top speed and the time without his own apartment. . .

Michael Sollbauer has not had an easy time of it. As is well known, the central defender only made eight Bundesliga appearances for Rapid last season and was completely sidelined. . .

And now? The 34-year-old is blossoming again. In Ried - where the man from Klagenfurt closes the back. In the truest sense of the word. Because after five rounds, he is at the top with the Innviertel side with five wins - and has not conceded a single goal with eleven goals scored! An incredible figure for the new defensive boss in the Rieder back three.

"Five games in a row without conceding a goal - I've never had that in my career. But the team is perfectly coordinated, there are clear processes and structures. Everyone is ready to defend, we press the opposition early on," explains Sollbauer.

Didn't have it easy at Rapid: Sollbauer (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Didn't have it easy at Rapid: Sollbauer
Curious: Sollbauer was billeted in a bed & breakfast hotel during his time without a goal. "Since my arrival in Ried, so for two months. But now I've finally found an apartment," grins the former WAC captain.

Under head coach Max Senft, Wolfsberg's ex-video analyst, Sollbauer hasn't missed a beat. "I'm happy, I'm enjoying soccer again!"

"Yoga helps me"
And despite his 34 years, "Sole" is still stepping on the gas, was last tracked at 34 km/h. His secret recipe? "Physicality has always been my strength, it's carried me through my career. But since I've been in Ried, I've discovered yoga for myself - that helps!"

"The goal is promotion!"
Will Sollbauer, who signed until 2025, be back in the Bundesliga soon? "That's our goal. Admira, FAC, St. Pölten and Vienna are our rivals." This Friday's opponent, bottom team Voitsberg (with ex-WAC buddy Martin Salentinig), should certainly not pose a threat.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudio Trevisan
