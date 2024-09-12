U20 women at the World Cup
Round of 16 showdown! Ready for a sensation
Austria's U20 women take on North Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup premiere in Colombia on Thursday night. The Hackl team is dreaming of making it into the top eight in the world in the "match of life" so far. Viennese filmmaker Weich, who shot a film about women's soccer in North Korea, is cheering them on.
Beforehand, the U20 girls strolled through Medellin - including the favelas in Colombia's second-largest city. "After the day of traveling from Bogota and the many training sessions, it was a welcome change. The warmth and joie de vivre of the Colombians is definitely infectious," said Nicole Ojukwu, the (offensive) player who danced with the locals.
In the night from Thursday to Friday (11.30 pm, live on ORF Sport+), a very hot dance is in full bloom in the World Cup round of 16. Austria will face two-time world champions North Korea in the 40,000-seater Atanasio Girardot Stadium, which will only be filled to a small capacity! "Top opponents. Extremely strong runners, very good in the box and at switching," says team boss Markus Hackl. "But we'll rely on our strengths, such as high pressing and standards. If we bring our skills to the pitch and can go 90 minutes, then a surprise is possible." Incidentally, Brazil, who beat Cameroon 3:1 in extra time, would be waiting in the quarter-finals.
Captain Chiara D'Angelo also proudly emphasizes that the ÖFB girls are ready for a sensation against title co-favorites North Korea, who won their group with three victories and 17:2 goals: "The underdog role suits us. We will give it our all and want to show how well we can play soccer." And in front of the many family members traveling with them.
Incidentally, another Austrian will also be sitting in the stadium in Medellin: Brigitte Weich. The Viennese is very familiar with North Korea and women's soccer there, having made two award-winning films ("Hana, dul, sed" and "Ned, Tassot, Yossot") in Pyongyang with four ex-team supporters in 2003. And? "They are charming, funny women with an absolute devotion to leader and country," she told the "Krone". "But when I wanted to talk to them about life and dreams, it was very strange for them. It will be no different with the U20s." The current team is staying in the same hotel as Austria, but in isolation - Weich has not (yet) had any contact either. And who does she keep in touch with? "I've been there around 20 times - North Korea! It would have been nice if this duel had only taken place in the final."
