Round of 16 showdown! Ready for a sensation

Incidentally, another Austrian will also be sitting in the stadium in Medellin: Brigitte Weich. The Viennese is very familiar with North Korea and women's soccer there, having made two award-winning films ("Hana, dul, sed" and "Ned, Tassot, Yossot") in Pyongyang with four ex-team supporters in 2003. And? "They are charming, funny women with an absolute devotion to leader and country," she told the "Krone". "But when I wanted to talk to them about life and dreams, it was very strange for them. It will be no different with the U20s." The current team is staying in the same hotel as Austria, but in isolation - Weich has not (yet) had any contact either. And who does she keep in touch with? "I've been there around 20 times - North Korea! It would have been nice if this duel had only taken place in the final."