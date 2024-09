Despite the rain: Aufsteirern in Graz takes place!

The weather gods have not been kind to the Styrians this year: While in previous years it was usually gloriously beautiful, rain showers and squalls are forecast for the upcoming Aufsteirern weekend. However, after discussing the situation with the state and organizers in the morning, one thing is certain: with minor restrictions, the program will take place as planned, roofing will be provided in some places, and the "Krone" alpine hut will also offer musical and culinary delights. So: dress warmly and bring rain protection!