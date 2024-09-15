Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Viennathlon premiere

Whether in a team or alone – it’s time to get down to business in Vienna

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 05:55

The premiere of the Viennathlon is fast approaching: The obstacle spectacle will take place on October 19 on Vienna's Danube Island. Together with "Beat the City", we are giving away starting places for the spectacle!

comment0 Kommentare

Just over a month to go until the first Viennathlon takes place on Vienna's Danube Island as part of the popular "Beat the City" series. Thousands of participants and fans will be on their feet for the premiere of the spectacular obstacle course, which takes place on the almost 21 km long "island".

(Bild: Sportograf)
(Bild: Sportograf)

Two courses await the participants
As with the races in Graz, Linz or Innsbruck - which pass the most famous landmarks of the cities - two routes await participants in the federal capital: the 10+ kilometers with around 20 obstacles and the 5+ kilometers with around ten obstacles.

Whether with friends or colleagues - the team spirit is awakened here! Youngsters can also put their talent to the test: Children aged 8 to 15 can let off steam on an obstacle course that is around 2.5 kilometers long.

Climbing in "Monkeyland". (Bild: Sportograf)
Climbing in "Monkeyland".
(Bild: Sportograf)
(Bild: Sportograf)
(Bild: Sportograf)
(Bild: Sportograf)
(Bild: Sportograf)
(Bild: Sportograf)
(Bild: Sportograf)
There are a number of ways to overcome the wet course on the "slide". (Bild: Sportograf)
There are a number of ways to overcome the wet course on the "slide".
(Bild: Sportograf)
(Bild: Tom Bause)
(Bild: Tom Bause)

Incidentally, teams of 6 people or more save 10 euros per person when registering, and there are also discounts for the junior competition. All information on registration can be found at www.beatthecity.at.

Take part & win starting places
The "Krone" is offering its readers a unique opportunity. Together with "Beat the City", we are giving away 20 starting places for the spectacle on October 19. Simply fill out the form below by 9 am on September 23, 2024 and, with a bit of luck, you could be there!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf