Viennathlon premiere
Whether in a team or alone – it’s time to get down to business in Vienna
The premiere of the Viennathlon is fast approaching: The obstacle spectacle will take place on October 19 on Vienna's Danube Island. Together with "Beat the City", we are giving away starting places for the spectacle!
Just over a month to go until the first Viennathlon takes place on Vienna's Danube Island as part of the popular "Beat the City" series. Thousands of participants and fans will be on their feet for the premiere of the spectacular obstacle course, which takes place on the almost 21 km long "island".
Two courses await the participants
As with the races in Graz, Linz or Innsbruck - which pass the most famous landmarks of the cities - two routes await participants in the federal capital: the 10+ kilometers with around 20 obstacles and the 5+ kilometers with around ten obstacles.
Whether with friends or colleagues - the team spirit is awakened here! Youngsters can also put their talent to the test: Children aged 8 to 15 can let off steam on an obstacle course that is around 2.5 kilometers long.
Incidentally, teams of 6 people or more save 10 euros per person when registering, and there are also discounts for the junior competition. All information on registration can be found at www.beatthecity.at.
Take part & win starting places
The "Krone" is offering its readers a unique opportunity. Together with "Beat the City", we are giving away 20 starting places for the spectacle on October 19. Simply fill out the form below by 9 am on September 23, 2024 and, with a bit of luck, you could be there!
