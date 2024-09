XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro: The everywhere mini projector in the test

Small, compact and yet very powerful and bright: it's been just over a year since XGIMI launched the MoGo 2 Pro, which we found to be a "very successful mini projector" with "good picture and sound quality", "practical functions" and "uncomplicated operation". The successor model, the MoGo 3 Pro, has now been available for a few days and promises not only improvements to its "core virtues", but also clever extras and accessories. We took a look at what's behind it.