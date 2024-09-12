Lower Austria prepares for flooding

Preparations along the Kamp

As reported, EVN has now increased the discharge volume of the Kamp reservoirs to 50 cubic meters per second in coordination with the authorities. For comparison: in summer - from June 15 to September 15 - the normal discharge is 3 cubic meters. Of course, this is currently leading to falling water levels along the Kamp. An expansion to 85 cubic meters has already been requested. "We will need the capacity to be able to cope with the expected flooding," explains EVN spokesman Stefan Zach. In any case, the forecasts show "considerable volumes of water".