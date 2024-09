1400 kilometers above the earth

Billionaire entrepreneur Isaacman is leading the mission, which will last up to five days, in coordination with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who remains on the ground. Isaacman and SpaceX employee Gillis were joined by former jet pilot Scott "Kidd" Poteet and SpaceX employee Anna Menon on board the Crew Dragon, which was launched into space on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Spaceport on the west coast of Florida. On Wednesday, the Crew Dragon reached the highest point of the mission at 1400 kilometers above the Earth.