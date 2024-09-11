Fight for World Cup place
At 39, “Fetti” Jungen wants to show it again
As the top nation, Austria's ski jumpers only have five World Cup places left. However, one team can secure an additional quota place in the Continental Cup. Tyrolean Olympic hero Manuel Fettner is therefore now competing in the second eagle league.
"I don't really care," says ski jumping star Manuel Fettner in response to the author's observation that the current appearance in the Continental Cup could be a good omen for the coming season with the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim, Norway.
For the first time since fall 2021, "Fetti" will once again be competing in the second eagle league for a so-called World Cup quota place. Back then, the Innsbruck native also won the overall standings with three victories, only to celebrate his greatest success just four months later with Olympic silver on the normal hill in Beijing.
"That's why I'm doing this now"
After a short vacation in Albania with girlfriend Lisa, the 39-year-old now wants to show the boys again. "The story with the starting places hasn't gotten any better," Fettner says, referring to Austria's five-man contingent in the World Cup: "It would be good if one of us got the quota place now. Then we don't have to jump an internal elimination in winter. That's why I'm doing it now."
I can't complain. I've done everything the way I thought I would. My jumping form is good and I'm also physically fit.
Manuel Fettner
After a successful summer, Fettner is not bothered by the fact that the current competitions in Trondheim (Nor), Stams and Klingenthal (D) are a detour in his preparations for the World Championship winter: "I can't complain. I did everything as I had imagined. My jumping form is good and I'm also physically fit."
The Austrian ski jumping veteran also tried to improve his equipment and technique: "I didn't experiment too much because it was already pretty good before."
The big goal is to bring more consistency back into his jumps: "That's been my problem for two years. The basic level was already good, but I just wasn't consistent enough. Last year, I also missed the podium places."
Tour victory as a big dream
The new season brings the ski jumpers three big stages with the Four Hills Tournament, the Nordic World Ski Championships and the World Cup: "I'm certainly not running out of goals and opportunities," nods Manuel.
Hand on heart, Fettner has a big dream: "If I could choose, it would be to win the tour. But ski jumping is not a wishful thinking game."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.