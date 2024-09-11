"Krone" asked about
Volunteering, community service and digital as a topic
Dialogue between analog and digital: this is the future of Lower Austria. State Secretary Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) in an interview with "Krone" ...
Her policies are shaping the future: State Secretary Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) visited the "Krone" editorial office in St. Pölten. "We take people's concerns seriously. And in addition to the digital office, we always want to offer analog ways of dealing with the authorities, which is also stipulated by law," she explained about the current discussion in Lower Austria.
There should also be offers for young and old in the area of social media. Plakolm and JVP chairman Sebastian Stark: "Unfortunately, bans sometimes only create more incentive. It is important that all generations can handle digital media well and safely." This is why education and information are important.
The House of Digitalization in Tulln, which not only provides information, but also networks schools, businesses and citizens, is also an important building block. Plakolm also wants to further strengthen and support volunteer work and her approach to an analog meeting of volunteers: "It is important that people also discuss things directly with each other!"
Civilian service, for which Plakolm is responsible in the federal government, also shapes Lower Austria. It is popular across the country, and the proportion of people doing community service in our home state is slightly above the Austrian average.
"It is sometimes challenging in terms of personnel. The low birth rates are making themselves felt. But we have created good incentives," says Plakolm about the number of personnel. A balanced system has been developed in close cooperation with Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner. Plakolm: "Just how important civilian service is for the general public is shown by the fact that almost 50 percent of civilians continue to work for the respective organizations after completing their service."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
