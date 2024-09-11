Sony announces PlayStation 5 Pro for November

Price and availability

The PS5 Pro can be pre-ordered from September 26, and the console will be regularly available in stores from November 7 at a hefty price of around 800 euros. By comparison, the PS5 cost 499 euros at the time of its market launch. If you want to continue playing games from a physical disc, you will have to invest an additional 120 euros for the drive. A vertical stand costs 30 euros.