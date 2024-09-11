More powerful
Sony announces PlayStation 5 Pro for November
With the PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony has unveiled a more powerful version of its games console. It will be available on the market from November, just in time for the important Christmas season. However, the gaming fun comes at a price.
During a ten-minute presentation on Tuesday evening, PlayStation's Head of Technology Mark Cerny demonstrated the improved console, which is said to be roughly the same size as the first PS5 model but, unlike the latter, comes without a Blu-ray drive. However, the latter can be retrofitted as an option. The internal memory is two terabytes in size.
Sony puts the performance of the console at 33.5 teraflops (PS5: 10.28 teraflops). A better GPU should render gameplay 45 percent faster than the PS5 and, in combination with a 28 percent faster memory, enable frame rates of 60 frames per second and up to 8K resolution.
Sony also promises improvements in terms of ray tracing - for example, in the racing game "Gran Turismo 6", your own vehicle will be able to be reflected in the paintwork of another. The PS5 Pro, which also supports Wi-Fi 7, will also allow additional effects in some games. Cerny cited additional animations for skin and hair in "Horizon Forbidden West" as an example.
Price and availability
The PS5 Pro can be pre-ordered from September 26, and the console will be regularly available in stores from November 7 at a hefty price of around 800 euros. By comparison, the PS5 cost 499 euros at the time of its market launch. If you want to continue playing games from a physical disc, you will have to invest an additional 120 euros for the drive. A vertical stand costs 30 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.