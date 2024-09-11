SPÖ won’t let up after misery at Bruckner University

"Not comparable with the LIVA scandal"

The budget was apparently based on different planning variants that did not take sufficient account of personnel costs and additional investments. "This is not comparable to the LIVA scandal. No funds were embezzled, nor did anyone personally enrich themselves," said Governor Thomas Stelzer, who also chairs the University Council. In any case, consequences have been drawn at the Bruckner University, for example a Vice-Rectorate for Finance and Controlling has been set up. Other recommendations of the Court of Audit are also already being implemented.