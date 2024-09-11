Party wants answers
SPÖ won’t let up after misery at Bruckner University
A financial shortfall of 1.5 million euros is at stake: The SPÖ now wants more information on the case, which is also being dealt with by the parliamentary control committee today. Provincial Councillor Lindner also wants to see the audit report.
After the €1.5 million budget shortfall at Bruckner University became known, the SPÖ initiated an audit by the State Court of Auditors. The result: in 2022, the university exceeded the approved budget by €988,000; it covered this additional expenditure from carryovers from the previous year. However, €360,000 of this was used for additional expenditure, even though it was earmarked for specific purposes. The state is demanding these funds back: "This will be settled by the end of the year," it said in response to a Krone inquiry.
"Not comparable with the LIVA scandal"
The budget was apparently based on different planning variants that did not take sufficient account of personnel costs and additional investments. "This is not comparable to the LIVA scandal. No funds were embezzled, nor did anyone personally enrich themselves," said Governor Thomas Stelzer, who also chairs the University Council. In any case, consequences have been drawn at the Bruckner University, for example a Vice-Rectorate for Finance and Controlling has been set up. Other recommendations of the Court of Audit are also already being implemented.
The SPÖ not only demanded transparency and disclosure of the procedures, it also takes offense at the fact that Stelzer, as the state's cultural affairs officer, i.e. funding body, is also the chairman of the university council. However, the dual function is provided for by law.
SPÖ state councillor wants to see the audit report
Lindner would also like to see the state's audit report, which brought the malversations to light. However, Stelzer is not allowed to publish it because this expertise only goes to the responsible officer. In any case, the Provincial Governor and Bruckner University Rector Martin Rummel will provide information on the audit report to the Audit Committee of the Provincial Parliament today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.