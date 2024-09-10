Oil slick spells doom
Again: Three injured in motorcycle accidents
Not a day without a serious motorcycle accident! Two dramatic crashes occurred almost simultaneously in the north of Styria on Tuesday. A total of three riders were injured, some of them seriously.
Due to a film of oil on the road, a German (59) lost control of his motorcycle on the L711 towards Ramsau on Tuesday morning. The man, who was traveling in a larger group, crashed and hit the crash barriers.
Witnesses wanted
The rider was taken to DKH Schladming with serious injuries and the road was closed to all traffic for around four hours. The police are now looking for the person who caused the accident. Witnesses should call 059-133-60-6356 or 133.
At around the same time, a 52-year-old man was driving his motorcycle from Predlitz towards Turracherhöhe (Murau district). In the Turrach area, he intended to overtake a car in front of him. In doing so, the man overlooked two oncoming motorcycles at a blind spot.
Unsuccessful overtaking maneuver
Although the 52-year-old reacted immediately, he grazed the motorcycle of the oncoming 68-year-old. As a result, the 52-year-old skidded and crashed. His motorcycle skidded into the oncoming lane and crashed into the motorcycle of the oncoming 51-year-old woman.
The RK1 rescue helicopter transported the 52-year-old to Villach hospital. The 51-year-old was taken to Tamsweg Hospital by ambulance. According to his own statements, the 68-year-old was uninjured. All three people involved in the accident are from Carinthia.
