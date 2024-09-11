How the FPÖ wants to convince voters in the state

The Freedom Party is known to be on the upswing; according to current polls, they have the best chance of coming first in the National Council elections at the end of September. However, the Blue Party finds itself in a dilemma, as no other party wants to act as Herbert Kickl's stooge for the chancellorship. Thomas Spalt has no sympathy for the refusal of his political rivals to form a coalition with the FPÖ as a junior partner: "In reality, this so-called firewall against the right is nothing more than a firewall against democracy and a firewall against the Austrian people."