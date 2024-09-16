Vorteilswelt
Graz dresses up

Arrival and outfit: Five tips for the Aufsteirern

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 08:00

The big Aufsteirern is just around the corner! But there are a few questions to ask beforehand: What's the best way to get there? What outfit should I wear? And where can I find the most beautiful spots and best bargains? We have put together five tips for "Krone" readers.

comment0 Kommentare

The biggest festival of the year is already taking place this weekend, on September 14 and 15: last year's record attendance of 170,000 folk culture fans in Graz city center could be broken again this year! To ensure that everything runs smoothly, we have five practical tips for you in advance - from how to get there to "Krone" activities and the children's program.

1. Die Öffis sind die beste Wahl

With the expected crowds, it's no wonder that this year's Aufsteirern will once again be a logistical challenge. That's why you should approach your journey to the event tactically. A clever option is the bicycle - but you should never ride it into the crowds in the city center. It is best to leave your bike at Südtirolerplatz or Kaiser-Josef-Platz. As Herrengasse will be closed, streetcars will also not be able to run in the city center - replacement buses have been arranged for visitors. The motto here is: just squeeze in. In any case, it is not advisable to travel by car.

Full streets and squares can be expected again this year at the Aufsteirern. (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Full streets and squares can be expected again this year at the Aufsteirern.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
2. Das richtige Schuhwerk wählen

Year after year, the whole town becomes a stage in mid-September. With 17 squares and courtyards, you should be prepared for some walking - this is the only way to enjoy the program to the full. In this case, sneakers are doubly useful: not only are they trendy with traditional costume, they are also comfortable. Just in case, we recommend packing blister plasters! If you are still missing a suitable item of clothing, there are discounts for last-minute "Krone" Bonuscard holders at three Styrian traditional costume stores: "Trachten Wernbacher" in Mürztal and "Steirisches Heimatwerk" and "Rettl" in Graz.

3. „Krone“-Angebote sichern

An absolute highlight of the festival is the "Krone" Alm on Mariahilferplatz. The rustic hut invites you to linger with free admission and the finest culinary delights from "Genusshandwerk". The "Kreischbergmusikanten" and the "Gratweiner Böhmischen" will be performing on stage on Saturday, while "Die Rossecker" and the "Sterische Landmusi" will be playing on Sunday. There is also a special offer at the "Krone" information stand on Mariahilferplatz: while stocks last, all "Krone" Vorteilswelt customers receive a free "Fünfmandler" gingerbread from Pirka.

The music plays at the "Krone" Alm on Mariahilferplatz. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
The music plays at the "Krone" Alm on Mariahilferplatz.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
4. Geschenke für die Liebsten ergattern

The Aufsteirern is also a festival of customs and crafts. But it's not just for yourself - traditional hats and ratchets also make great gifts for loved ones. So if you have a birthday coming up with family or friends, it's worth keeping your eyes open! Regional gifts can also bring joy under the Christmas tree.

5. Das Kinderprogramm auskosten

The Aufsteirern Festival has something to offer for all ages: While the adults flock to the big stages, children will find entertainment at seven different stations in Graz city center. Together with trained staff, the little ones can do handicrafts, paint, play, have their faces painted and perhaps even make new friends at the children's corners.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
