Arrival and outfit: Five tips for the Aufsteirern

With the expected crowds, it's no wonder that this year's Aufsteirern will once again be a logistical challenge. That's why you should approach your journey to the event tactically. A clever option is the bicycle - but you should never ride it into the crowds in the city center. It is best to leave your bike at Südtirolerplatz or Kaiser-Josef-Platz. As Herrengasse will be closed, streetcars will also not be able to run in the city center - replacement buses have been arranged for visitors. The motto here is: just squeeze in. In any case, it is not advisable to travel by car.