Colleague out for revenge
Norwegians furious after Baumgartner foul on Ödegaard
After captain Martin Ödegaard was ruled out through injury, Norway's team players have expressed their anger. He would have liked to have had a duel with Christoph Baumgartner to show him what it's like to get one back, said central defender Leo Östigard after the 2-1 defeat in the Nations League on Monday evening, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
What would have happened then? "I'm not going to say that here," said Östigard.
Longer break imminent
In the second half, Baumgartner had pushed the ball a little too far and fouled Ödegaard in the ensuing duel - apparently unintentionally. The midfielder, who plays for Arsenal, crumpled to the ground, his face contorted in pain, holding his ankle. He is likely to have suffered a ligament injury. It is not yet clear how serious it is. According to pictures in the newspaper "Verdens Gang", Ödegaard hobbled on crutches from Oslo onto a private plane to London on Tuesday.
"It was never my intention"
Baumgartner apologized to the Arsenal star in person on Tuesday. "I would like to sincerely apologize to Martin Ödegaard. It was never my intention to hurt this fantastic player," the Leipzig legionnaire wrote on Instagram. Baumgartner wished the Norwegian captain "all the best and a speedy recovery".
It is feared that the 25-year-old will be out for weeks. Norway coach Stale Solbakken was unable to comment on the extent of the injury after the game. He did not want to say whether Ödegaard would be able to return for the next international matches in October. "With a bit of luck, it could turn out well if the ligaments are not torn," said Solbakken.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.