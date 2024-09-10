Vorteilswelt
Colleague out for revenge

Norwegians furious after Baumgartner foul on Ödegaard

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 13:27

After captain Martin Ödegaard was ruled out through injury, Norway's team players have expressed their anger. He would have liked to have had a duel with Christoph Baumgartner to show him what it's like to get one back, said central defender Leo Östigard after the 2-1 defeat in the Nations League on Monday evening, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

What would have happened then? "I'm not going to say that here," said Östigard.

Longer break imminent
In the second half, Baumgartner had pushed the ball a little too far and fouled Ödegaard in the ensuing duel - apparently unintentionally. The midfielder, who plays for Arsenal, crumpled to the ground, his face contorted in pain, holding his ankle. He is likely to have suffered a ligament injury. It is not yet clear how serious it is. According to pictures in the newspaper "Verdens Gang", Ödegaard hobbled on crutches from Oslo onto a private plane to London on Tuesday.

"It was never my intention"
Baumgartner apologized to the Arsenal star in person on Tuesday. "I would like to sincerely apologize to Martin Ödegaard. It was never my intention to hurt this fantastic player," the Leipzig legionnaire wrote on Instagram. Baumgartner wished the Norwegian captain "all the best and a speedy recovery".

It is feared that the 25-year-old will be out for weeks. Norway coach Stale Solbakken was unable to comment on the extent of the injury after the game. He did not want to say whether Ödegaard would be able to return for the next international matches in October. "With a bit of luck, it could turn out well if the ligaments are not torn," said Solbakken.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

