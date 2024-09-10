Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

31.2 million euros

Investment boost for childcare

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 12:45

Additional money will flow from the federal government to the federal states for elementary education and childcare until 2028: The 31.2 million euros per year for Salzburg will be invested primarily in expanding infrastructure and training. The state, city of Salzburg and association of municipalities presented the details. 

comment0 Kommentare

According to the presentation, the money could provide maximum support in tackling the major challenges of the future. The municipalities are groaning under rapidly rising expenditure. The shortage of skilled workers in kindergartens and childcare facilities poses a major challenge for all those responsible.

Childcare in Salzburg

  • There were around 625 institutional childcare facilities in the state of Salzburg in 2023/25
  • Around 23,000 children were cared for.
  • The childcare rate for one to under three-year-olds is 45%, and around 95% for three to six-year-olds.

Around half of the 31.2 million euros per year from the federal government has already been distributed to the municipalities. The state is investing part of the second 15 million euros or so in the training offensive that has already begun and the expansion of staff and quality. The municipalities will receive a further ten to twelve million euros directly. Payments are made according to the size of the municipality.

The following priorities are envisaged by the state and municipalities in the package of measures:

  • New groups throughout the province will receive funding. The focus is on toddler groups with under-threes. 
  • The Center for Kindergarten Education is to be further strengthened and increasingly developed into a competence center. Additional courses are planned.
  • The mobile advisory team is to be strengthened.
  • An amendment to the law is in preparation. Provincial deputy Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) wants fewer bureaucratic hurdles in the framework conditions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf