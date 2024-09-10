"Question of fairness"
The ÖVP plans to make it easier to buy a house
Affordable housing is one of the main topics in this national election campaign in connection with the general rise in prices. In addition to the housing package already adopted by the turquoise-green coalition, in the course of which 2.2 billion euros are to be raised by 2026 for renovation and craftsman bonuses, the abolition of fees and subsidized loans, the ÖVP now wants to make it easier to buy a house.
The aim is to increase the home ownership rate to 60 percent. To this end, land transfer tax is to be abolished on the first purchase. The People's Party also wants to "further reduce ancillary costs" and improve credit conditions, explained Finance Minister Magnus Brunner on Tuesday at the presentation of another part of the People's Party's election program.
Brunner: "Owning your own four walls is an essential part of life"
"For us, our own four walls are an essential part of life", said Brunner at the press conference at the Vienna Party Academy. We want to "take away people's worries" and "relieve the burden on high earners", emphasized the Minister. The opportunity to save money was a "question of fairness".
The real estate transfer tax of currently 3.5 percent is to be dropped up to a limit of 500,000 euros. This would result in savings of up to 17,500 euros. The finance minister would have liked to relax lending guidelines. To make saving easier, his party is also calling for "tax relief, tax-free overtime and a full-time bonus", the minister explained. Wealth taxes make "no sense" for him.
Plakolm: "A clear no to new taxes"
Party colleague and State Secretary for Youth Claudia Plakolm also gave a "clear no to new taxes". These would be counterproductive for the acquisition of property. "Young people should have the prospect of creating something for themselves," said Plakolm
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.