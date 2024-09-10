Vorteilswelt
Team grades from the "Krone"

A strong returnee – but too harmless up front

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 07:07

Report card after the 2-1 defeat against Norway in the Nations League. Austria's national team under the magnifying glass of Christian Reichel ...

comment0 Kommentare

Patrick Pentz: 3
When he had the ball on his foot, he always found the right solution. The goalkeeper once again exuded extreme calm, and the blonde had no chance on the goals.

Phillipp Mwene: 3
Always got involved well in the attack. At 0:1, however, he attacked out too late and did not put Myhre under pressure.

Stefan Posch: 3
The Bologna international had superstar Haaland well under control apart from one action but, as in Slovenia, did not play a flawless game.

Philipp Lienhart: 4
The returnee had a strong game at the back, with some impressive passes into the deep areas.

Alexander Prass: 2
Sponged in the starting phase, made many wrong decisions. He got into the game better after the 1:1.

Alexander Prass did not have the best day. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Alexander Prass did not have the best day.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Marcel Sabitzer: 3
He didn't come into his own as a six-man, but then picked up speed as an eighth-man, scoring with his left foot to make it 1:1, just like at the European Championships.

Nicolas Seiwald: 3
Slow to get going. Unusually passive at first, but from the middle of the first half he was the usual ball distributor.

Romano Schmid: 2
Partially successful when pressing, hardly visible after the change of sides

Konrad Laimer: 3
Often a step too late at first, much more productive after switching to the six. Was a strong initiator of the 1:1.

Christoph Baumgartner: 2
His "engine" is still not running smoothly after the forced break.

Patrick Wimmer: 3
Initially timid in tackles, he felt more comfortable as a solo striker. Super assist for the equalizer.

Laimer felt much more comfortable in the six-man position. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Laimer felt much more comfortable in the six-man position.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Leopold Querfeld: 3
Did what he could in the center.

Matthias Seidl: 3
Made an effort up front.

Arnautovic, Stöger: 0

Christian Reichel
Christian Reichel
