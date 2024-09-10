Children on their first day: “We’re looking forward to learning”

It is pouring with rain as parents make their first pilgrimage to the practical elementary school with their Taferlklass students. "Today is not only the first day of school, but also the first rainy day," says one girl later, but doesn't let the gloomy morning dampen her energy. Principal Bärbel Linsmeier shakes many hands: "The atmosphere is important to us. Children can learn well if they feel comfortable," she says, emphasizing the importance of a functioning school community.