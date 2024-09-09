Uncertain future
Brussels: Audi employees set fire to tires
Thousands of employees at an Audi plant in Brussels are fearing for their jobs. The future of the branch is uncertain. The workers have been protesting for days, increasing the pressure on the management to finally clarify the situation with work stoppages and the theft of around 200 car keys. On Monday, several tires were set on fire outside the factory.
Hundreds of employees gathered on Monday and shouted their frustration from their souls while several stacks of tires went up in flames and pitch-black smoke.
Audi had announced in July that the closure of operations in Brussels could not be ruled out. The reason given was the weak demand for the Q8 e-tron electric SUV produced at the plant.
Around 3000 people employed at the site
Around 3,000 people were recently employed at the site. Their concerns were further exacerbated last Tuesday when Audi parent company Volkswagen announced that no other model is to be produced in Brussels in the coming years.
The workers are also using unusual means in their struggle. For example, keys to around 200 vehicles have been stolen. The employees want to force the management to clarify the future of the site, as reported by the Belgian news agency Belga. As long as this does not happen, no cars will leave the plant. Audi reportedly does not want to accept the blackmail and has threatened to press charges.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.