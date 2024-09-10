Roitham
Ex-ostrich farmer has to pay up after trial war
In 2019, around one hundred ostriches were taken from a farmer in Roitham. Now, five years later, he has to pay the costs after a legal battle: As much as 12,600 euros.
"Aggressive ostrich shot by police in Upper Austria", "72-year-old seriously injured by ostrich bird" or "Aggressive ostrich: mother and two children attacked in Roitham" - for years, a now 86-year-old farmer caused trouble and a stir with his ostrich farm in Roitham. Especially because his giant birds, weighing up to 140 kilos, liked to zoom around on the nearby Westautobahn highway and frighten drivers. Although the ostrich farmer had long since been banned from keeping the animals, he carried on. Until 2019, when the Gmunden local authority had the first 51 of 100 ostriches caught and collected by a specialist company.
Which didn't do the animals any good:
38 of the feathered speedsters died during transportation due to the heat. The farmer was supposed to pay the costs of 12,640 euros, but refused and went through all instances, as reported by the "Presse".
First, the Administrative Court confirmed in 2023 in the last instance that the ostriches - which had been gradually taken from him - were to be declared forfeited, meaning they no longer belonged to the breeder. The Upper Austrian Administrative Court dismissed an appeal by the bizarre farmer against the cost assessment - and most recently he was again turned down by the Administrative Court in Vienna.
I myself visited the ostrich farmer in Roitham a few years ago. It was an unforgettable experience, because his huge birds were running free around the farm - and to be honest, I was really scared: The animals weren't sympathetic animals.
For years, their owner had danced around on the nose of the authorities and had virtually buried his head in the sand despite being told not to keep his birds. But in the end, his ostrich policy didn't help him - the now 86-year-old now also has to make financial sacrifices. Because bureaucracy has staying power - and forgets nothing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
