Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Roitham

Ex-ostrich farmer has to pay up after trial war

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 06:00

In 2019, around one hundred ostriches were taken from a farmer in Roitham. Now, five years later, he has to pay the costs after a legal battle: As much as 12,600 euros.

comment0 Kommentare

"Aggressive ostrich shot by police in Upper Austria", "72-year-old seriously injured by ostrich bird" or "Aggressive ostrich: mother and two children attacked in Roitham" - for years, a now 86-year-old farmer caused trouble and a stir with his ostrich farm in Roitham. Especially because his giant birds, weighing up to 140 kilos, liked to zoom around on the nearby Westautobahn highway and frighten drivers. Although the ostrich farmer had long since been banned from keeping the animals, he carried on. Until 2019, when the Gmunden local authority had the first 51 of 100 ostriches caught and collected by a specialist company.

Which didn't do the animals any good
38 of the feathered speedsters died during transportation due to the heat. The farmer was supposed to pay the costs of 12,640 euros, but refused and went through all instances, as reported by the "Presse".

First, the Administrative Court confirmed in 2023 in the last instance that the ostriches - which had been gradually taken from him - were to be declared forfeited, meaning they no longer belonged to the breeder. The Upper Austrian Administrative Court dismissed an appeal by the bizarre farmer against the cost assessment - and most recently he was again turned down by the Administrative Court in Vienna. 

Krone-Kommentar
Die Bürokratie hat einen langen Atem

I myself visited the ostrich farmer in Roitham a few years ago. It was an unforgettable experience, because his huge birds were running free around the farm - and to be honest, I was really scared: The animals weren't sympathetic animals.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV, Alexander Schwarzl, Markus Wenzel)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV, Alexander Schwarzl, Markus Wenzel)

For years, their owner had danced around on the nose of the authorities and had virtually buried his head in the sand despite being told not to keep his birds. But in the end, his ostrich policy didn't help him - the now 86-year-old now also has to make financial sacrifices. Because bureaucracy has staying power - and forgets nothing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Gantner
Christoph Gantner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf