Ex-ostrich farmer has to pay up after trial war

"Aggressive ostrich shot by police in Upper Austria", "72-year-old seriously injured by ostrich bird" or "Aggressive ostrich: mother and two children attacked in Roitham" - for years, a now 86-year-old farmer caused trouble and a stir with his ostrich farm in Roitham. Especially because his giant birds, weighing up to 140 kilos, liked to zoom around on the nearby Westautobahn highway and frighten drivers. Although the ostrich farmer had long since been banned from keeping the animals, he carried on. Until 2019, when the Gmunden local authority had the first 51 of 100 ostriches caught and collected by a specialist company.