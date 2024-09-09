Rumor mill is boiling
Kate is said to be planning a return to the limelight
Is a return to the royal limelight on the cards for Princess Kate? According to a report in the Sunday Times, Prince William's wife, who is suffering from cancer, is planning her next public appearance.
There has been no official statement from the palace as to when Princess Kate will resume her royal duties in full. However, as the "Sunday Times" has now reported, another rare appearance by the 42-year-old is being planned.
Royal comeback in November?
According to the report, Kate may join her husband Prince William, her father-in-law King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family at Remembrance Sunday in November to commemorate the fallen.
Traditionally, on this day, which this year is November 10, the royals, British politicians and members of the military gather at the Cenotaph memorial in London's government district. An important event in the royal calendar for the royal family.
Planning for Christmas concert underway
Whether Kate will actually attend the memorial service or not has not yet been officially confirmed by the palace. Neither have the rumors that the 42-year-old's staff are already making the first preparations for her traditional Christmas concert in Westminster Abbey in December.
Since the beginning of the year, the Princess of Wales had withdrawn from the public eye, first to recover from the strains of an abdominal operation and later to concentrate on her fight against cancer.
Only two public appearances
Kate has only made two public appearances in the name of the crown since then: In early June, she took part in the Trooping The Color parade in honor of King Charles' birthday. A few weeks later, she attended the men's final at Wimbledon, where she received a standing ovation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.