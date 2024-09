“Johann Holtrop”: hellish dance of greed & megalomania

He was what Benko would have liked to be - namely a newspaper czar - and then what Benko actually was: namely a department store juggler, even with a fatal focus on Karstadt. The only difference is that the truth began to catch up with German manager Thomas Middelhoff as early as 2009, when he was sent to prison. The new Burg director is now benefiting from this parallelism: Stefan Bachmann brought his production of the key novel "Johann Holtrop" from Cologne at the best possible time.