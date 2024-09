Austria’s Wagenknecht?

East Germany is not Austria, a state election is not a federal election, the alleged Alternative for Germany is not quite the FPÖ. But there are a few parallels. An electoral triumph for the far-right party or parties is close. The frustration with the federal government in the capital is enormous. The Chancellor has to fight with his small partner, the Greens. Even at the risk of comparing apples with pears: But who actually is Austria's Sahra Wagenknecht?