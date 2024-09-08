The five biggest areas of concern when it comes to inflation

Car traffic

Petrol, diesel, electric cars - it has become more expensive everywhere. Yet many people are dependent on their cars: After all, for two thirds of Austrians, the car is indispensable in everyday life. The fact that fuel prices are falling again is only a limited reason to breathe a sigh of relief, as the increases over the past few years have been above average, including in all areas relating to cars. While the general price level has risen by 22 percent compared to April 2021, the cost of operating and maintaining a car has increased by 26 percent. Specifically, the cost of a tire service rose by 39 percent, an hour at a car valet by around 28 percent and an oil service by around 25 percent. The next government will have to find a healthy balance between more ecologization and affordable mobility. Otherwise the acceptance of climate measures will also be lost...