Punch of the week
Math tutoring for Professor Polaschek
What grade did Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) get in math? We don't know. What we do know, however, is that the former university rector doesn't seem to take numbers very seriously.
If you believe Professor Polaschek's "calculation formula", then the acute shortage of teachers in our country is as good as over. According to the motto "Please move along, there's nothing to see here", the Minister of Education gave himself a glowing report right at the start of the school year. His "Klasse Job" initiative was having an effect, "only" for 100 vacancies there were still no applicants.
Polaschek's formula: There were a total of 14,000 applicants for more than 8000 full and part-time positions. That is 3,000 more applicants than in the previous year, he says. The confusion of figures has caused criticism and confusion in many federal states and among experts. "However, this does not automatically mean that all positions are filled," the experts counter. Many teachers have applied for several schools, preferably in urban areas. In rural regions, on the other hand, the situation remains bleak. The federal state of Salzburg alone is looking for 108 teachers.
Perhaps our Punch of the Week should take math tutoring. At least Polaschek no longer has to worry about a negative grade or a failing grade in his subject. His successor will soon take over.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.