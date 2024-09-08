Vorteilswelt
Punch of the week

Math tutoring for Professor Polaschek

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 16:00

What grade did Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) get in math? We don't know. What we do know, however, is that the former university rector doesn't seem to take numbers very seriously.

comment0 Kommentare

If you believe Professor Polaschek's "calculation formula", then the acute shortage of teachers in our country is as good as over. According to the motto "Please move along, there's nothing to see here", the Minister of Education gave himself a glowing report right at the start of the school year. His "Klasse Job" initiative was having an effect, "only" for 100 vacancies there were still no applicants.

Polaschek's formula: There were a total of 14,000 applicants for more than 8000 full and part-time positions. That is 3,000 more applicants than in the previous year, he says. The confusion of figures has caused criticism and confusion in many federal states and among experts. "However, this does not automatically mean that all positions are filled," the experts counter. Many teachers have applied for several schools, preferably in urban areas. In rural regions, on the other hand, the situation remains bleak. The federal state of Salzburg alone is looking for 108 teachers.

Perhaps our Punch of the Week should take math tutoring. At least Polaschek no longer has to worry about a negative grade or a failing grade in his subject. His successor will soon take over.

Christoph Engelmaier
