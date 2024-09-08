Math tutoring for Professor Polaschek

Polaschek's formula: There were a total of 14,000 applicants for more than 8000 full and part-time positions. That is 3,000 more applicants than in the previous year, he says. The confusion of figures has caused criticism and confusion in many federal states and among experts. "However, this does not automatically mean that all positions are filled," the experts counter. Many teachers have applied for several schools, preferably in urban areas. In rural regions, on the other hand, the situation remains bleak. The federal state of Salzburg alone is looking for 108 teachers.