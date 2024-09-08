US Open final ticker
Jannik Sinner against Taylor Fritz, LIVE from 8pm
Top favorite Jannik Sinner and local hero Taylor Fritz will face each other in the final of the US Open tennis tournament. Can the South Tyrolean be crowned despite the doping scandal? We will be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The men's final of the US Open, the last tennis major of the year, is Jannik Sinner against Taylor Fritz. In a chaotic match, the top seed from Italy defeated Jack Draper from Great Britain, who threw up several times, 7:5,7:6(3),6:2. In the night session, Taylor Fritz became the first US finalist at a Grand Slam tournament since 2009 thanks to a 4:6,7:5,4:6,6:4,6:1 victory in the US semi-final duel with Frances Tiafoe.
Dramatic semi-final
Sinner's match looks far simpler in terms of the result, but was also characterized by some drama. In very humid conditions, the second set was particularly turbulent: Draper had missed a chance to break for 2:0 in the second set, and from then on things went downhill for the semi-final debutant at a major.
He had to vomit twice in the eighth game, but Sinner slipped in the next game, leaning on his left wrist and hurting himself in the process. Nevertheless, he was able to finish the point and win the game. At the change of ends, a physio looked after Sinner's wrist and a second one looked after Draper. The latter even had to vomit a third time in the twelfth game, Sinner won the ensuing tie-break.
The South Tyrolean later gave the all-clear. "The physio loosened things up very quickly on the court. Let's see how it is tomorrow when it has cooled down. Hopefully there will be no cause for concern then." Draper explained his nausea with great nervousness, probably also in connection with the heat, but he was not thinking of giving up. "I'm not going to give up in a Grand Slam semi-final. I gave it my all and I'm proud of myself."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.