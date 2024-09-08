Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

US Open final ticker

Jannik Sinner against Taylor Fritz, LIVE from 8pm

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 06:43

Top favorite Jannik Sinner and local hero Taylor Fritz will face each other in the final of the US Open tennis tournament. Can the South Tyrolean be crowned despite the doping scandal? We will be reporting live - see ticker below.  

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

The men's final of the US Open, the last tennis major of the year, is Jannik Sinner against Taylor Fritz. In a chaotic match, the top seed from Italy defeated Jack Draper from Great Britain, who threw up several times, 7:5,7:6(3),6:2. In the night session, Taylor Fritz became the first US finalist at a Grand Slam tournament since 2009 thanks to a 4:6,7:5,4:6,6:4,6:1 victory in the US semi-final duel with Frances Tiafoe.

Dramatic semi-final
Sinner's match looks far simpler in terms of the result, but was also characterized by some drama. In very humid conditions, the second set was particularly turbulent: Draper had missed a chance to break for 2:0 in the second set, and from then on things went downhill for the semi-final debutant at a major.

He had to vomit twice in the eighth game, but Sinner slipped in the next game, leaning on his left wrist and hurting himself in the process. Nevertheless, he was able to finish the point and win the game. At the change of ends, a physio looked after Sinner's wrist and a second one looked after Draper. The latter even had to vomit a third time in the twelfth game, Sinner won the ensuing tie-break.

Taylor Fritz (Bild: Associated Press)
Taylor Fritz
(Bild: Associated Press)

The South Tyrolean later gave the all-clear. "The physio loosened things up very quickly on the court. Let's see how it is tomorrow when it has cooled down. Hopefully there will be no cause for concern then." Draper explained his nausea with great nervousness, probably also in connection with the heat, but he was not thinking of giving up. "I'm not going to give up in a Grand Slam semi-final. I gave it my all and I'm proud of myself."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf