Jannik Sinner against Taylor Fritz, LIVE from 8pm

The South Tyrolean later gave the all-clear. "The physio loosened things up very quickly on the court. Let's see how it is tomorrow when it has cooled down. Hopefully there will be no cause for concern then." Draper explained his nausea with great nervousness, probably also in connection with the heat, but he was not thinking of giving up. "I'm not going to give up in a Grand Slam semi-final. I gave it my all and I'm proud of myself."