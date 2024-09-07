Avignon monster
“Why on earth?”: Daughter becomes clear in tears
The trial of a husband who allegedly offered his drugged wife to strangers to rape for years is disgusting France. The couple's daughter told the court how she learned of the terrible allegations - and found clear words.
He was "one of the worst sex offenders of the past 20 years", 45-year-old Carolin D. testified. "How are you supposed to rebuild yourself if you are aware of this?" she asked in the sensational rape trial in Avignon.
She had learned about her father's atrocities from her mother. The 72-year-old had said one day: "I was at the police station today. Your father made me unconscious so that he could rape me with strangers." That was when her world collapsed.
Father also abused daughter
"I called my brothers, we were horrified, we cried," she explained in tears. She wouldn't wish the pain she felt at that moment on anyone. The siblings were also questioned by the police. The officers showed the daughter naked photos of her. "That's how I found out that my father had photographed me naked without my knowledge. Why would he do that?" she asked.
The case was uncovered after the 71-year-old man came under judicial scrutiny for filming women up their skirts in a shopping center. During searches, investigators then came across numerous photos and videos showing the abuse of his apparently unconscious wife by other men.
Recordings of 200 rapes
Mother Gisèle P. described in detail in court on Thursday how she suffered from inexplicable memory lapses and gynecological problems for years before she found out what her husband had done to her.
Investigators identified a total of 200 rapes of the woman between 2011 and 2020, most of which were committed by her husband, 92 of which were committed by other men. With the help of phone bills and facial recognition using artificial intelligence, the investigators identified a total of 74 men who had abused the woman.
Defendants between 26 and 74 years old
In addition to the main defendant, 50 other men now have to stand trial and risk prison sentences of up to 20 years. They are between 26 and 74 years old and, according to psychological experts, acted out fantasies of omnipotence when raping the unconscious woman.
The husband had openly offered to rape his wife on internet forums. "You're like me, you like rape mode," he wrote to one of the interested men. He explained to others that this would allow him to engage in sexual practices that his wife would otherwise refuse him.
Trial to last until December
The trial against him and 50 co-defendants began on Monday in Avignon and is scheduled to last until December 20. Two sons and the daughter of the couple, who have been in divorce proceedings since the incidents became known, are also appearing as co-plaintiffs. The previous day, the daughter had left the courtroom in tears when the presiding judge explained that the accused had also saved nude photos of his own daughter.
The defendants are facing charges including sexual abuse of people unable to resist. The trial is reviving the debate in France about how to deal with suspected rape following the administration of so-called knockout drops - which are often difficult to prove.
