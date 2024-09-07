"Will bomb"
Bomb threat prevented concert in monastery garden
Harmonious sounds were supposed to float through the garden of St. Florian Abbey on Friday evening. However, nothing came of it, as an employee found a bomb threat in the guest book of the literary garden. Although the police were unable to detect any danger, the performance was postponed for security reasons.
It should have been a mild summer evening with musical enjoyment. The "VOCAMUS" vocal ensemble was due to perform at the "St. Florian Garden Concerts" in the monastery on Friday evening. But everything turned out quite differently: shortly beforehand, an employee of the monastery had discovered a threat of attack in the guest book of the literary garden.
"Will bomb it"
It said that he or she would "bomb it". Naturally, this set alarm bells ringing and the police were alerted. The officers searched the garden and the surrounding areas, but could find no immediate danger. Nevertheless, the concert was postponed for safety reasons.
Choir saved the evening
"Such threats must be taken seriously, including all consequences," said Mayor Bernd Schützeneder (SPÖ), who was on site himself and informed the concertgoers and residents present about the situation. "Thanks to the police for their swift action, to the audience for their patience and to the choir Vocamus!", because The ensemble gave a spontaneous replacement concert without sheet music, instruments or technology.
