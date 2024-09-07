Big rush to Airpower: fans need patience

Departure on Friday went smoothly

The night was quiet and the departure of the fans on Friday evening went smoothly without too many traffic jams on the roads, according to the police. The impression was that the two-hour-long accompanying program with music and film screening ("Top Gun: Maverick") after the end of the air show at 5.30 p.m. had delayed the departure. In fact, it took barely fifteen minutes to get from one of the parking lots to the highway at around 6.30 pm. The departure by bus and suburban train also went smoothly and without incident.