Rush to Zeltweg
Big rush to Airpower: fans need patience
Second day of the Airpower air show - and the forecasts were doubly accurate: Firstly, the weather is fine this time, and secondly, the rush of fans is even greater than on Friday. The traffic jams were still considerable at midday, and the police asked for patience. One of the highlights was the performance of the Spanish aerobatic team.
The beautiful weather is back at the Airpower air show in Zeltweg in Upper Styria, and the experience of the second day as the busiest arrival period also proved to be true. There are still traffic jams at lunchtime, even on the S36 (Murtal expressway). Wildly parked cars block side roads, as the police criticize on X.
By around 5.30 a.m., there was already a significantly greater influx of visitors by car and bus than on the previous day - although rainy weather had also slowed down the crowds. The number of visitors on Friday was just under 100,000. For both days, the organizers - the Austrian Armed Forces, the Province of Styria and Red Bull - are hoping for 300,000.
"Patience will be the watchword of the day," said a police spokesperson. "Unfortunately, what was predicted is coming true, the traffic network is reaching its limits and the flow of traffic is coming to a standstill." The problem was that buses, for example, were simply arriving without pre-booked parking tickets. They needed fixed parking spaces and could not be diverted to meadows soaked by yesterday's rain.
Here are some impressions of the second Airpower day:
Lots of applause for the Spanish squadron
The flight program generated a lot of enthusiasm. The Spanish Patrulla Aguilla squadron was able to demonstrate their skills - on Friday their show fell victim to the rainy weather. A highlight awaits at 2.15 p.m.: a Boeing Dreamliner can be seen in low-level flight.
The second Airpower day brings a packed flight program until 5.30 pm. A total of more than 200 aircraft from 20 nations will be on display. The accompanying program at the site runs until 7 pm.
Departure on Friday went smoothly
The night was quiet and the departure of the fans on Friday evening went smoothly without too many traffic jams on the roads, according to the police. The impression was that the two-hour-long accompanying program with music and film screening ("Top Gun: Maverick") after the end of the air show at 5.30 p.m. had delayed the departure. In fact, it took barely fifteen minutes to get from one of the parking lots to the highway at around 6.30 pm. The departure by bus and suburban train also went smoothly and without incident.
