Airpower self-experiment

Chaos 2 years ago: Now no stranding on the platform

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 06:00

After chaotic scenes two years ago: How is the arrival and departure by train going this time? The "Krone" did the self-experiment yesterday. 

The pictures went viral on social media two years ago: masses of visitors were stranded at Zeltweg station on their departure after Airpower. There was talk of sometimes chaotic conditions.

Those responsible revised the traffic concept and the platform in Zeltweg was extended. On Friday, the "Krone" tested for itself how using the shuttle trains works.

An air show of superlatives (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
An air show of superlatives
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

Departure by car is at 6.15 a.m. in Graz. Kraubath is reached without delay; the 20 euro parking ticket was booked in advance. The parking lot on a meadow slowly fills up. The license plates give a hint: Guests are arriving here from all directions.

On foot to the station
It's just a few minutes' walk to the station - the first shuttle train at 7.10 a.m. has just been missed. "Now we have to wait an hour," jokes an ÖBB employee. Nobody laughs. 15 minutes later, the next train arrives. A seat? No problem at all - to the pleasant surprise of Airpower regulars. In St. Lorenzen and Knittelfeld virtually nobody gets on. After 20 leisurely minutes we reach Zeltweg. Now it's another 20-minute walk to the barracks. No waiting time at the entrance, I reach my destination shortly after 8 o'clock.

After a long day, I head back. The laptop is closed at 6.15 p.m. - the big departure has already been running for two hours - and it's off to the station! The shuttle train is already waiting there and there are still plenty of free seats. There are only a few passengers on the platform. Departure at 6.49 p.m. - a relaxed journey to Kraubath. Conclusion: You can forget the traffic jam around Zeltweg!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Folgen Sie uns auf