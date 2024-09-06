“I’m booking my flights to the 2026 World Cup tomorrow!”

"Nothing can go wrong"

Nevertheless, our hopes have long been directed towards the future. And although we haven't been to a World Cup since 1998, almost 99.9% of all fans are convinced: "We'll make it this time." Gerhard and his son Noah traveled from Upper Austria to Slovenia. And already have the 2026 World Cup in North America more than in the back of their minds. "I'll book the flights tomorrow, we'll definitely make the qualifiers," says Gerhard with a wink. Matthias, Robert, Christian and Peter, also from Upper Austria, are convinced: "The team manager is world class, the players are the perfect age. Nothing can go wrong."