ÖFB fans highly motivated
“I’m booking my flights to the 2026 World Cup tomorrow!”
Austria's fans launched "Mission America" in Ljubljana. "I'm booking the flights tomorrow, we'll definitely make the qualifiers," says one ÖFB supporter. ORF attacks in Slovenia with a new team: Rejuvenation and women's power.
The "Krone" reports from Ljubljana
Game one after the EURO. Not only for Austria's team players, but also for the fans. The German adventure, including the group victory fairytale and the "disappointment of the century" in the round of 16 against Turkey, still had an impact today in Ljubljana.
"Nothing can go wrong"
Nevertheless, our hopes have long been directed towards the future. And although we haven't been to a World Cup since 1998, almost 99.9% of all fans are convinced: "We'll make it this time." Gerhard and his son Noah traveled from Upper Austria to Slovenia. And already have the 2026 World Cup in North America more than in the back of their minds. "I'll book the flights tomorrow, we'll definitely make the qualifiers," says Gerhard with a wink. Matthias, Robert, Christian and Peter, also from Upper Austria, are convinced: "The team manager is world class, the players are the perfect age. Nothing can go wrong."
For the first time, a woman presents an international match
ORF has almost quietly and secretly given itself a new "outfit" for its team coverage. Rejuvenation and female power are the response to ServusTV's success at the European Championships. The "usual suspects" such as Rainer Pariasek (who will be in Norway on Monday) and Oliver Polzer will not be seen in Slovenia. Instead, Daniel Warmuth and former team kicker Michael Liendl will be at the forefront as the commentary duo for the first time.
For the first time in ORF history, Alina Zellhofer will be the female presenter of an international match.
Veronika Kratochwil is the multimedia fan reporter. Only one thing remains set in stone: Herbert Prohaska's "Good Night", who is on duty as a pundit with Viktoria Schnaderbeck.
