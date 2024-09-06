Procedure accelerated
120 payments on account for flood aid fixed
There is great interest in the state's consultation days for flood aid. The first payments have been made for particularly severe cases of damage.
The processing of claims from the June floods is running at full speed. The first consultation days at the Construction and Operations Center South in Oberwart met with great interest: Around 90 consultations were held in the first week. Next week's consultation days are already fully booked. According to Doskozil, the feedback has been consistently positive: "This confirms that the step of offering direct advice to those affected was the right one." This could significantly speed up the processing of flood aid.
State expects 10 million euros in compensation
For 120 people whose damages, minus insurance benefits, exceed 25,000 euros, payment on account has already been secured or transferred. This can amount to up to 15,000 euros. A total of around two million euros has been paid out so far. Further aid amounting to almost 400,000 euros is ready to be paid out in the coming days. The experts are reviewing more than 300 other cases. According to Markus Pammer, the head of the department in charge of processing, it is currently expected that compensation amounting to more than ten million euros will have to be paid out in the area of private households alone. Appointments for consultations are available on 057/600-2045 or by e-mail: katastrophenbeihilfe2024@bgld.gv.at
Freedom Party calls for rapid payment of all aid
FPÖ parliamentary group leader Johann Tschürtz is calling for all financial aid to be paid out within four weeks: "Doskozil can now show whether he really cares about the population".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
