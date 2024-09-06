120 payments on account for flood aid fixed

State expects 10 million euros in compensation

For 120 people whose damages, minus insurance benefits, exceed 25,000 euros, payment on account has already been secured or transferred. This can amount to up to 15,000 euros. A total of around two million euros has been paid out so far. Further aid amounting to almost 400,000 euros is ready to be paid out in the coming days. The experts are reviewing more than 300 other cases. According to Markus Pammer, the head of the department in charge of processing, it is currently expected that compensation amounting to more than ten million euros will have to be paid out in the area of private households alone. Appointments for consultations are available on 057/600-2045 or by e-mail: katastrophenbeihilfe2024@bgld.gv.at