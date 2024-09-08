Outstanding Regional
We are looking for the creative minds of Carinthia
The "ausgezeichnet regional" award aims to put the spotlight once again on Carinthian regions and their entrepreneurs and associations. This article contains all the information about the campaign and the application form.
"After the challenges of recent years, we are all thinking once again about the importance of an intact regional value chain and the significance of a strengthened economic region," agree the Province of Carinthia, the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Agriculture, Kelag, Carinthia University of Applied Sciences, Wiener Städtische Versicherung and the Raiffeisen banks, who this year, together with the "Krone" and ORF, are looking for creative minds for the "ausgezeichnet regional" award and would like to present them in the individual categories (see info box below).
Who can apply?
Specifically, all Carinthian entrepreneurs, organizations, initiatives as well as traditional or modern associations that address the current challenges in the Carinthian regions with their products, events, ideas or solutions, strengthen them and thus create added value for society can apply for the campaign.
"Carinthia must remain an economically attractive region with innovative people and a high quality of life in the future," says coordinator Markus Galli: "'Ausgezeichnet regional' should therefore not only strengthen regional value creation, but also support companies, initiatives and associations that contribute to raising awareness of regional products."
Supra-regional platform for businesses and associations
The aim of this special Carinthian award is above all to offer all the great regional players a platform and to ensure that their work becomes known beyond the municipal and district borders - a win-win situation from which companies and the public benefit equally.
The following categories are available
- Sustainability in the region; quality of life and living together
- Carinthia digital
- Tourism and & Gastronomy
- Agriculture & Forestry
- Health & Care
- Environmental protection & energy
- Start-up scene
- New ideas for the development of the regions
The first three places in each category, which are determined by a jury, receive the Gold, Silver and Bronze Award. In addition, the winners will receive a comprehensive report in the "Kärntner Krone" and online at krone.at.
The application period runs until October 13.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
