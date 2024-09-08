We are looking for the creative minds of Carinthia

"After the challenges of recent years, we are all thinking once again about the importance of an intact regional value chain and the significance of a strengthened economic region," agree the Province of Carinthia, the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Agriculture, Kelag, Carinthia University of Applied Sciences, Wiener Städtische Versicherung and the Raiffeisen banks, who this year, together with the "Krone" and ORF, are looking for creative minds for the "ausgezeichnet regional" award and would like to present them in the individual categories (see info box below).