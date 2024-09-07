Leder H. Schuster
Traditional Graz store finally has a successor
Good news from the provincial capital: after Hermann Heinz Schuster searched in vain for a long time for a successor to his leather store, there is now someone to carry on the tradition. Although the business premises in Schmiedgasse have to be renovated, all the material will be sold on in Münzgrabenstraße.
The end of June heralded the end of an era in Graz. Founded in 1898, Hermann Heinz Schuster had been running the well-known leather store Leder H. Schuster in Schmiedgasse since 1994. Not entirely voluntarily, but for health reasons, the now 69-year-old had to retire at the beginning of the summer, as reported. It was a hard blow for him, as no suitable successor had yet been found for his business.
But now there is good news: "Graz will still have a leather store in the future," says Schuster. He stands in his empty shop, surrounded by cleared shelves and the last remnants of goods. Next to him are Alberto Garber and Suzana Schiefer, the successors to the traditional business. "We're clearing everything out and taking it to our furniture store at Münzgrabenstraße 60," explains Garber.
"I was a customer myself for a long time, which is how we got talking. Now I can resell and recycle the material," says Garber. The couple specialize in upholstery work and interior design and would like to give the leftover leather, which has a retail value of around 50,000 euros, a new use. "But private individuals can also buy the leather from us," explains Garber.
Local needs to be completely renovated
Leder H. Schuster will therefore have a new home for the time being. This is because the store in Schmiedgasse is getting on in years and cannot be rented out. "The building belongs to the city of Graz, it needs to be completely renovated," says Schuster. However: "I can keep the name," says Garber happily. He is currently storing the material temporarily before setting up the new location in Münzgrabenstraße.
"Either Leder Schuster will be integrated with us, or we can rent the store next door," he says. The reopening is planned for the beginning of next year at the latest, and leather parts can already be purchased in the temporary store (Lagergasse 28). "Having a successor is a real relief for me," says Schuster. Will Garber want to move back to Schmiedgasse after the renovation? "That depends on the rent," replies the 55-year-old.
