Traditional Graz store finally has a successor

Local needs to be completely renovated

Leder H. Schuster will therefore have a new home for the time being. This is because the store in Schmiedgasse is getting on in years and cannot be rented out. "The building belongs to the city of Graz, it needs to be completely renovated," says Schuster. However: "I can keep the name," says Garber happily. He is currently storing the material temporarily before setting up the new location in Münzgrabenstraße.