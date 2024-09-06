Ex-university rector takes over mandate from ex-mayor

"The right man to clear up the case"

The LIVA affair has been preoccupying politicians and the media for weeks. It all began with an inspection report on the Brucknerhaus, in which the actions of the former director of this cultural institution were severely questioned. In the course of the audit, it emerged that Dietmar Kerschbaum's appointment had to be questioned, as he had been provided with the hearing procedure in advance during the application process. As was recently made public, the person behind this procedure was the Mayor of Linz and Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Klaus Luger, who had not initially acknowledged this. "With Klaus Luger's resignation, the first and probably most important consequence has now been drawn. Nevertheless, many questions remain unanswered and I am just as concerned that they are answered in full as that we learn the right lessons for the future from this clarification of the past," explains city councillor and mayoral candidate Dietmar Prammer. He continues: "I am delighted that Dr. Lukas has agreed to take on this mandate as a non-party expert at my request. He will ensure that the case can be clarified and dealt with sustainably in the best interests of the City of Linz and LIVA."