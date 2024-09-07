School supplies: Where parents can still save money

In the Carla store on Herrgottwiesgasse in Graz, school bags are available from seven euros, exercise books for 30 cents and pencil cases for 2.50 euros. In shops, you would have to pay several times more. "The demand for higher-priced materials such as coloring boxes and school bags has always been there. In the last two years, people have also been buying more school bags, gym bags and sportswear," says Tamara Puff, head of the Caritas employment projects department. "Exercise books and notepads are less in demand, as schools always have special requirements here. But even here there is a small increase, because many people at least use them as practice material at home."