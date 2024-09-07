Expensive start
School supplies: Where parents can still save money
Many people are looking forward to the first day of school. For parents, however, this is associated with high expenses. The "Krone" has taken a look at how it can be cheaper.
Full school bags and often even fuller school cones make children's eyes light up when they start school. The situation is different for their parents: because it is precisely at the start of school that they feel the effects of the price increases. Often, unaffordable fees are demanded. A school bag, PE kit, exercise books, pens, crayons and craft materials - even a simple starter pack for a child can cost between 200 and 300 euros.
Providing children with good materials and saving money at the same time is difficult for many parents. However, second-hand stores such as those run by Caritas make this possible! From brand new donated items to used materials in good condition, everything is available. And the price is right too.
The demand for higher-priced materials has always been there.
Tamara Puff
In the Carla store on Herrgottwiesgasse in Graz, school bags are available from seven euros, exercise books for 30 cents and pencil cases for 2.50 euros. In shops, you would have to pay several times more. "The demand for higher-priced materials such as coloring boxes and school bags has always been there. In the last two years, people have also been buying more school bags, gym bags and sportswear," says Tamara Puff, head of the Caritas employment projects department. "Exercise books and notepads are less in demand, as schools always have special requirements here. But even here there is a small increase, because many people at least use them as practice material at home."
According to Tamara Puff, many families have already completed their school shopping for this year. And they have certainly come out a lot cheaper than in the shops. A self-test by the "Krone" shows that far more than half the money can be saved. For a conventional 1st class shopping list, the bill in the second-hand shop was just 50 euros instead of 300 euros.
