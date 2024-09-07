The “Aufsteirern” festival invites you

A must for folk festival lovers

The "Aufsteirern" festival in Graz is more than just a folk festival - it is a celebration of Styrian identity and a must for anyone who wants to experience the tradition and culture of Styria. Whether young or old, local or tourist, everyone gets their money's worth here. If you want to experience the Styrian joie de vivre up close, you shouldn't miss the "Aufsteirern" festival. The unique blend of tradition, music and culinary delights makes the festival an unforgettable experience. The full program of the Aufsteirern Festival and further information can be found at aufsteirern.at