September 14th & 15th
The “Aufsteirern” festival invites you
Every year in September, the city center of Graz is transformed into a colorful stage for Styrian tradition. At the "Aufsteirern" festival, locals and guests come together to celebrate customs, music and culinary delights in the heart of the historic old town. The two-day festival attracts visitors with traditional costumes, dances and delicacies and offers a varied program for the whole family.
Over the years, the "Aufsteirern" festival in Graz has developed into one of the largest folk festivals in Austria. Visitors can experience Styrian tradition in all its facets. From traditional costumes to time-honored dances and traditional crafts - the festival is a true tribute to the culture of Styria. Customs come to life on the streets and squares of Graz city center, and many a person rediscovers their love for Styrian culture here.
For me, the Aufsteirern is an absolute highlight in the Styrian annual calendar. It is a huge folk festival in the middle of our provincial capital. But it is so much more than that: "Aufsteirern" is THE Styrian festival.
Landeshauptmann Christopher Drexler
Culinary delights at their finest
No folk festival is complete without the right delicacies! Gourmets get their money's worth at "Aufsteirern". The aroma of freshly baked bread, hearty sausages and sweet temptations such as doughnuts and strudels is everywhere. Styrian cuisine, known for its down-to-earth nature and quality, is presented here in all its diversity.
Visitors have the opportunity to try typical specialties such as the famous pumpkin seed oil, scarlet runner beans or Styrian wine and sample the culinary highlights of the region. Vegetarians and vegans also get their money's worth here.
A festival for all generations
The "Aufsteirern" is a festival for the whole family. In addition to the musical and culinary offerings, there are numerous program items that are specially tailored to children and young people. From traditional folk dance workshops to interactive craft demonstrations - there is something for every age group. In addition to the squares in the city center of Graz, selected courtyards will also be part of the festival of customs on over 5 hectares.
The little ones can also let off steam with games and craft activities and learn more about Styrian culture through play.
Diverse musical highlights
The "Aufsteirern" festival delights with an impressive range of musical performances. Traditional folk music groups as well as modern bands perform on various stages in the city center of Graz, interpreting Styrian music culture in their own way. The artists include music clubs and choirs from all over Austria, such as the Grazer Klangbogen and the Styrian Choir Association.
But pop, rock and pop hits will also be represented at the "Aufsteirern" festival, such as by Brass Cuvee or the Junge Wilden.
Traditional costume takes center stage
A special highlight of the festival is the traditional costume mile in Schmiedgasse Nord. Here, numerous traditional costume exhibitors present their most beautiful pieces as well as impressive craftsmanship.
The "Aufsteirern" festival also offers the perfect opportunity to dress up and wear your own traditional costume. This is where Styria shows its most colorful side.
You can find the entire festival program of the "Aufsteirern" festival HERE
A must for folk festival lovers
The "Aufsteirern" festival in Graz is more than just a folk festival - it is a celebration of Styrian identity and a must for anyone who wants to experience the tradition and culture of Styria. Whether young or old, local or tourist, everyone gets their money's worth here. If you want to experience the Styrian joie de vivre up close, you shouldn't miss the "Aufsteirern" festival. The unique blend of tradition, music and culinary delights makes the festival an unforgettable experience. The full program of the Aufsteirern Festival and further information can be found at aufsteirern.at
