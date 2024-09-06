Was there manipulation?
Betting fraud in Germany? Suspicion in 17 matches
According to German media reports, 17 German soccer matches are suspected of being manipulated. These include two matches from the third division and several games from the regional and top leagues. There are said to have been conspicuous wrong decisions and blunders. Information about the matches is said to have been sold on the darknet beforehand.
As first reported by the "Hamburger Morgenpost", several matches are said to have been manipulated for the purpose of betting fraud in the past two years. The matches in question are from the third division as well as the regional and top leagues.
The exact matches under suspicion are not being disclosed due to the ongoing investigations. However, the German Football Association is aware of the investigations and is taking the suspicions "very seriously".
Memories of the Hoyzer scandal
It is also not certain whether other matches could become the focus of the investigators. It is likely that attention was drawn to conspicuous wrong decisions by referees or unusual blunders by players. In addition, information on the matches in question, including expected match results, had been sold on the darknet.
This is not the first time that Germany has had to deal with the issue of match-fixing. Last fall, the public prosecutor's office in Bochum opened an investigation into unusually high betting stakes on the regional league match between FSV Frankfurt and TSV Steinbach Haiger. However, the betting scandal surrounding former referee Robert Hoyzer in 2005 is particularly memorable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.