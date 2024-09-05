Vorteilswelt
Dictator merciless

Blame for mega-flood: Kim had 30 officials executed

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 15:36

A catastrophic flood caused severe damage in North Korea at the end of July. In response, ruler Kim Jong Un announced strict punishments for those responsible. Numerous officials have now been executed.

comment0 Kommentare

According to a report by the South Korean TV station TV Chosun, up to 30 officials were executed in August for alleged negligence before the flood disaster. According to the report, provincial governors were among those executed.

Floods claimed 1500 lives
According to South Korean media, up to 1500 people died in the severe flooding in North Korea. According to the state news agency KCNA, more than 4,000 households were affected along the border town of Sinuiju near China and almost 3,000 hectares of farmland were damaged.

The rain was so heavy that houses completely disappeared in the floods.
The rain was so heavy that houses completely disappeared in the floods.
(Bild: AFP)

Kim ordered strict penalties
In August, ruler Kim Jong Un, who visited the flooded areas on site, admitted serious mistakes in preventive disaster protection. North Korea is considered particularly susceptible to flooding due to the high rate of deforestation in its forest areas. Kim ordered the authorities to severely punish those who had neglected their responsibilities.

North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un did not get his feet wet in the flooding disaster in the North Pyongan region.
North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un did not get his feet wet in the flooding disaster in the North Pyongan region.
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

Personnel rochade indicated a wave of purges
According to KCNA, Kim also appointed a new minister for public security, Pang Tu Sop, as well as a new party leadership for the flood-hit province of North Pyongan. The personnel rochade indicated a wave of purges, as a result of which the executions took place at the end of August.

Increasing number of public executions
Executions of officials and ordinary citizens are not uncommon in North Korea. According to the Business Insider, around ten public executions were carried out each year before the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, they have multiplied to around 100 per year, according to the Korea Times. The increase in executions of young people is particularly striking.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

