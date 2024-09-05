Dictator merciless
Blame for mega-flood: Kim had 30 officials executed
A catastrophic flood caused severe damage in North Korea at the end of July. In response, ruler Kim Jong Un announced strict punishments for those responsible. Numerous officials have now been executed.
According to a report by the South Korean TV station TV Chosun, up to 30 officials were executed in August for alleged negligence before the flood disaster. According to the report, provincial governors were among those executed.
Floods claimed 1500 lives
According to South Korean media, up to 1500 people died in the severe flooding in North Korea. According to the state news agency KCNA, more than 4,000 households were affected along the border town of Sinuiju near China and almost 3,000 hectares of farmland were damaged.
Kim ordered strict penalties
In August, ruler Kim Jong Un, who visited the flooded areas on site, admitted serious mistakes in preventive disaster protection. North Korea is considered particularly susceptible to flooding due to the high rate of deforestation in its forest areas. Kim ordered the authorities to severely punish those who had neglected their responsibilities.
Personnel rochade indicated a wave of purges
According to KCNA, Kim also appointed a new minister for public security, Pang Tu Sop, as well as a new party leadership for the flood-hit province of North Pyongan. The personnel rochade indicated a wave of purges, as a result of which the executions took place at the end of August.
Increasing number of public executions
Executions of officials and ordinary citizens are not uncommon in North Korea. According to the Business Insider, around ten public executions were carried out each year before the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, they have multiplied to around 100 per year, according to the Korea Times. The increase in executions of young people is particularly striking.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.