“Absolutely no reason to distance ourselves from AfD”

The AfD celebrated historic successes in the state elections in the eastern German states of Saxony and Thuringia on Sunday. Meanwhile, calls from politicians in Germany for the FPÖ to distance itself from the AfD have grown louder - because the AfD has been classified as right-wing extremist by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Saxony, for example. "I vehemently oppose this pigeonholing and the term right-wing extremism, because these are people who want to overturn the free constitution, the Basic Law, in favor of an authoritarian system."