Bresnik : “A Thiem is not in sight at the moment”

Where is the "new" Thiem?

Neumayer's coach Günter Bresnik was far more critical in Tulln. "He's still playing much worse than in training, I think he returns too far back, consistently." He also needs to work on his pace on the serve. "There is certainly also a lack of power," Bresnik said in the APA interview. Immediately after Kitzbühel, work was stepped up in this regard. "He is superbly trained in terms of discipline and work ethic, but physically he has had a lot of catching up to do." This has also been the case since the signing of ex-decathlete Dominik Distelberger. "You could see how his body has changed."