Ex-Salzburger fiery
Sesko ahead of ÖFB match: “Can hardly wait”
Slovenia's soccer team players are tackling the Nations League match against Austria in Ljubljana on Friday (20:45) with a great deal of confidence. Former Salzburg player Benjamin Sesko, for example, can't wait for the clash.
Their strong performance at the EURO in June, which saw them reach the round of 16 and narrowly lose out to Portugal, gave coach Matjaz Kek's squad a boost of confidence, and they will now be looking to get off to the best possible start in League B Group 3 against Austria.
Benjamin Sesko, for example, reckons he has a good chance against the Austrian team. "We're getting better from game to game, as you can see from the results. That's why I can't wait for the match, because I simply believe in our national team," explained the club colleague of Christoph Baumgartner and Nicolas Seiwald at RB Leipzig.
The European Championship gave him confidence
Slovenia's performances at the European Championship in Germany, where they were eliminated in a penalty shoot-out against Portugal in the last 16 after draws against Denmark, Serbia and England, were a milestone, according to Sesko. "Now everyone in the world knows who Slovenia are." Against Austria, the aim is to build on the strong performances of the final round. "We have to continue like this, work as a unit and fight for each other."
Sesko missed a penalty against Portugal in the 115th minute with the score at 0-0. "But that's all behind me, soccer goes on. Everyone makes mistakes, everyone is human, so you learn something from it and move on," said the former Salzburg striker.
Oblak could be missing from the team
His team is 52nd in the FIFA world rankings, the ÖFB team is 22nd. "We have to be aware that the Austrians have shown exceptional games at the European Championships, they are an outstanding team. That's why we have to be physically and mentally prepared for every detail," warned Sesko.
Defender Vanja Drkusic described Austria as a "first-class team. We have to be at the top level. But you saw at the European Championships that we can keep up with the best." The Red Star Belgrade professional added that the aim was clearly to win the group.
The Slovenians have not been defeated after 90 minutes in ten international matches, but have also been without a win for five games. They also have to worry about the participation of Jan Oblak - the star goalkeeper from Atletico Madrid had to miss training recently due to a viral illness
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
