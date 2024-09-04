One person in custody
Shots fired at US school: several dead and injured
Shots were fired at a school in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday. There are said to be several dead and injured, the exact number of victims is still unclear. One person is in police custody.
CNN and other US media are currently reporting at least two dead and four injured, but the situation is still "active", as the police emphasized. "There are multiple victims, but their exact number and condition are not being released at this time," the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
One person in police custody
One person is in police custody, it added. Injured people with gunshot wounds were treated at local hospitals, CNN reports. At least five ambulances and a rescue helicopter are still on the school grounds.
The background and the course of events are still unclear. The school informed the parents of the pupils that the building had been cordoned off because of the shots. Parents were asked not to come to the school under any circumstances.
