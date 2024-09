Hailstorm caused houses and cars to sink

Although the fire department was quickly on the scene, the level of the originally small rivulet rose even faster. Despite the arrival of firefighters from neighboring departments, it was not possible to prevent the water from entering the buildings. A residential building was flooded, as was the cellar of the neighboring house, which was one meter under water. Nobody was injured, but according to the emergency services, there was considerable damage to property. The fire department pumped out the masses of water together with several volunteers.