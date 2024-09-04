Pro-Palestine demonstration
Handcuffs clicked for Thunberg in Denmark
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest in Copenhagen. Photos from the newspapers "Politiken" and "Ekstra Bladet" as well as a video posted on Instagram by the organizers of the action showed the 21-year-old being taken away by police officers in front of a university building.
She was wearing a Palestinian scarf around her neck. "You are not alone!" (You are not alone), fellow campaigners kept shouting at her.
The Copenhagen police reported the arrest of six demonstrators, without confirming or denying that Thunberg was among them. The detainees are accused of trespassing, the police wrote on the online platform X.
Video shows arrest
Thunberg herself shared videos of the protest in front of an administrative building at Copenhagen University (KU) in her Instagram story. She wrote that they were protesting because the university had not responded to demands including an institutional academic boycott. By this she meant that the KU should cease all cooperation with Israeli universities due to the war in Gaza.
Police arrested activist Greta Thunberg in Copenhagen, Denmark during a protest against Israel’s extermination war in Palestine. The 21-year-old Thunberg, along with a group of about 20 other activists, blocked entrances to buildings at Copenhagen University, leading to a series… pic.twitter.com/RWVE2U38b0— red. (@redstreamnet) September 4, 2024
The university has long been called upon to do so by the group Studerende mod Besættelsen (Students against the Occupation), which organized the protest action. The university's administrative and museum buildings are located in the center of Copenhagen, in the immediate vicinity of the city's Great Synagogue.
Thunberg on the wrong track
Greta Thunberg has become world-famous for her "school strike for the climate". Her once solitary protest action gave rise to the international climate movement Fridays for Future. Since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, the Swede has also repeatedly used her reach on social media to draw attention to the devastating situation of the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.
Thunberg has already been arrested several times at demonstrations in various countries, primarily at climate protests. In May, she was also taken away by the police during a rally against Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, southern Sweden.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
