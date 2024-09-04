New AI chip for PCs
“Core Ultra” processor to lead Intel out of the crisis
In the midst of an economic crisis, Intel is presenting processors for PCs that are optimized for artificial intelligence. The "Core Ultra" with the code name "Lunar Lake" offers greater computing power than the competition and consumes less power, said private customer boss Jim Johnson at a product presentation on Tuesday.
The struggling US company, which has launched a cost-cutting program worth billions due to a collapsing business, has high hopes for the new chip generation. Computer manufacturers have ordered processors for 80 different devices, Intel announced on request. "This shows that our customers are convinced of the performance of the chip for use in AI computers of all kinds." Intel plans to equip 100 million AI computers worldwide with processors by the end of 2025.
The company has so far missed out on the AI trend and has no competitive products on offer, particularly in the area of high-yield, high-performance processors for servers. Nvidia dominates around 80 percent of the global market in this area. Intel wants to counter this with a new generation of its "Gaudi" AI processor, among other things.
