"Isolated case"
Gunman in Chicago kills four people on train
Four people have been killed in a gun attack on a CTA Blue Line train in the US metropolis of Chicago. According to the police, the attack took place on Monday morning. The shooter fled the scene but was caught a short time later.
The incident took place at the Forest Park station. When the police arrived, three people were already dead and a fourth victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Police: No threat to the general public
A suspect with a firearm was eventually discovered on another rapid transit line and arrested. It was apparently an "isolated case with no immediate threat to the general public", the police added.
Deadly gun violence is widespread in the USA, with more firearms in circulation than the country has inhabitants. All attempts to tighten gun laws have so far failed due to massive political opposition, including from the gun lobby. They refer to the constitutional right of every US citizen to own and carry a gun.
Firearms are the most common cause of death
According to the activist group Gun Violence Archive, there have already been more than 378 gun attacks with four or more victims this year. The organization puts the death toll from gun violence at 11,463 so far this year, with firearms now the leading cause of death among young US citizens.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
