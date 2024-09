Accident in Klöch: truck spills 15,000 liters of bitumen

Excavator driver proved to be a savior in need

An excavator driver who was on site at the time of the accident reacted quickly and was able to stop the flow of bitumen with gravel. The fire department also rushed to the scene and took action to prevent anything worse from happening. Officials from the Südoststeiermark district authority and the Styrian provincial government as well as an environmental police officer were later called in. The all-clear was given for the time being and further investigations will follow.