There is a crisis between OMV and its Abu Dhabis

In Austria's most financially powerful snake pit, this is considered a new low. From the very beginning, the old OMV managers had resisted the partial abandonment of the classic oil business and the reorientation towards chemicals, with the Borealis marriage as the highlight. The very defensive CEO Alfred Stern was never able to eliminate the internal ricochets 100 percent.

Should the merger of the chemical giants fail, it would not only be a huge missed opportunity for Austria's first company, but also a rift between OMV owners such as the Republic, thousands of shareholders, the sovereign wealth fund and the Sultan family in the Emirates.